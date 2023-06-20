India beat Pakistan 3-2 in the quarterfinal of the Asian Team Snooker Championship 2023. The archrivals squared off in the last eight stage of the competition, where the Indian pair of Kamal Chawla and Sparsh Pherwani beat Pakistan's Haris Tahir and Ahsan Ramzan. Special Olympics World Games 2023: T Vishal Bags Silver Medal.

