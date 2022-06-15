India have announced their squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland starting later this month. Hardik Pandya will captain the team while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Rahul Tripathi has also been included in the squad.

India Squad Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2022

