India are set to face China in their second match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 on July 5, Tuesday. The match would be played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen and is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports First and Star Sports 3 would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)