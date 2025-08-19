The India men's national hockey team are playing a four-match series against hosts Australia men's hockey team. The India vs Australia 3rd hockey match will begin at 2:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs Australia third hockey match will be hosted at the Perth Hockey Stadium, like the first two matches. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast or live streaming information available for the India vs Australia Hockey Test series, and hence, fans won't be able to watch it on their TV channels or even mobile phones due to a lack of viewing options. Although they can follow the score on Hockey India social media handles. Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Bihar CM Unveils Mascot ‘Chand’ and Trophy Ahead of 12th Edition of Men’s Tournament.

Hockey Test Series 2025, India vs Australia: Details

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙚𝙣’𝙨 𝙃𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙮 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙃𝙖𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙛𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧. 🌎 Our Men in Blue have left for their Australia tour, ready to face top-class competition and display their skill and determination on the international stage. 🏑 The tour will run… pic.twitter.com/Joo9jhFZCw — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 8, 2025

