The Indian men's hockey team is currently preparing for the Hockey World Cup 2026 and ahead of that they are touring Australia to condition themselves ahead of the big matches. The India vs Australia Hockey series commences on August 15 and four matches will be played till August 21. The India vs Australia first match will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live telecast or live streaming information is available for the India vs Australia Hockey Test series and hence, fans won't be able to watch it on their TV channels and mobile phone. Although, they can follow the score on Hockey India social media handles. India A Men’s Hockey Team Ends Europe Tour With 2–8 Loss to Netherlands.

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series 2025 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙚𝙣’𝙨 𝙃𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙮 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙃𝙖𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙛𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧. 🌎 Our Men in Blue have left for their Australia tour, ready to face top-class competition and display their skill and determination on the international stage. 🏑 The tour will run… pic.twitter.com/Joo9jhFZCw — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)