Indian Women's ODI and T20I Squads vs South Africa

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali, Jemimah, Deepti, Richa, Harleen, Sushma Verma (WK), Nuzhat Parveen (WK), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha, Rajeshwari, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)