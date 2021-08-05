The Indian men's hockey team on Thursday secured yet another bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the country as they defeated Germany by 5-4. This marks the end to a four-decade long wait for a podium finish for the men's hockey team and adds the fourth medal to the India's tally at the 32nd Summer games. Goals from  Rupinder Singh Pal, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh helped India is securing a victory at the games. Their victory has filled everyone with pride. Here is how our political leaders reacted:

PM Nareendra Modi Calls it 'Historic':

Rahul Gandhi Says 'A Big Moment':

A Billion Cheers for India, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur 

The 41 Years Wait is Over:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)