The Indian men's hockey team on Thursday secured yet another bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the country as they defeated Germany by 5-4. This marks the end to a four-decade long wait for a podium finish for the men's hockey team and adds the fourth medal to the India's tally at the 32nd Summer games. Goals from Rupinder Singh Pal, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh helped India is securing a victory at the games. Their victory has filled everyone with pride. Here is how our political leaders reacted:

PM Nareendra Modi Calls it 'Historic':

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Rahul Gandhi Says 'A Big Moment':

Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory! #Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

A Billion Cheers for India, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA 🇮🇳! Boys, you’ve done it ! We can’t keep calm !#TeamIndia 🥉! Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again ! We are extremely proud of you!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n78BqzcnpK — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

The 41 Years Wait is Over:

After 41 years wait..! A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 India in complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmeGOnCpBn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021

