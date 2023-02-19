After the 2nd Test between India and Australia ends at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, BCCI announces the squad for the three match ODI series between India and Australia starting from march 17. Jaydev Unadkat gets rewarded for his good performance in the domestic cricket and gets a call up in the ODI team. Ravindra Jadeja is also set to make his ODI comeback. Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.

IND vs AUS ODI Series Squad Announced

India’s ODI squad vs Australia Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

Hardik Pandya to lead in first ODI

𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘: Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI. — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

