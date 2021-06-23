You can find the Road to Tokyo 2020 Quiz on mygov.in on the quiz section of the website or click on the mentioned link. You must first log in to the website to play the quiz with your mygov.in account or through OTP (requires email or mobile number) and the quiz will start once you click the Start Quiz button. Users will have 120 seconds to answer the 10 questions and winners will be selected on who gives the most correct answers.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)