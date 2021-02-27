Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable for 4th Test vs England

Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test: BCCI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/b2kvoi3Pfg — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

