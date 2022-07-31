Jeremy Lalrinnunga has won a gold medal in Men's 67kg Weightlifting category and secured India's fifth medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian lifter created CWG record in snatch as registered a score of 140 (kg) in addition to 160 (kg) in Clean & Jerk to put forward a total of 300 (kg) - CWG Record - at the event and claim the first podium place. This is India's second gold at CWG 2022.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga came, Jeremy Lalrinnunga blitzed the competition, Jeremy Lalrinnunga takes GOLD! 🥇



India's fifth medal of the Games, and second Gold medal! #CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/eZvnSNOxWs— ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 31, 2022

