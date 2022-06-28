John Cena returns to the turf of WWE RAW on Monday to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. The WWE superstar has come back after a lengthy pause as he is trying his luck in Hollywood as an actor. On the eve of his 20th anniversary with WWE, the 16-time world champion posted a video on Twitter. His return has been widely celebrated by WWE universe and his fans.

Cena returns:

What a long, strange trip it’s been… Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun 🥃 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/l57y84X5Bd — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022

Cena and his mantras:

Moments after securing her spot in the #MITB Ladder Match, @BeckyLynchWWE addresses the WWE Universe and likens herself to @JohnCena and his many mantras. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/COtZb1z6cV — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

