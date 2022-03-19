Longtime NFL and Seattle Seahawks reporter John Clayton passed away at the age of 67 on Friday. Seattle Seahawks expressed grief after 'The Professor's passing. Clayton spent 23 years in the industry covering the game and reporting for Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seahawks.

Heartbroken. 💔 Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022

