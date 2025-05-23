Shooter Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in the London Olympics 2012 and missed a medal by a matter of inches. His son Adriyan through has been making sure he secured the medals as he won his second medal on May 23 in the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025. Adriyan won bronze medal in the 50M Rifle 3 position event. Adriyan finished with a score of 446.6 and made a last jump from fourth position to secure the medal. Khelo India Beach Games 2025 Medal Tally Live: Get State/UT Standings on Medal Table of KIBG in Diu.

Adriyan Karmakar Wins Bronze Medal

News Flash: 2nd medal for Adriyan Karmakar at ISSF Junior World Cup! Adriyan, son of Shooting Olympian Joydeep, won Bronze medal in 50m Rifle 3P event. pic.twitter.com/tj37twOkxQ — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)