At the World Archery Championships 2025, Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge clinched the gold medal, and made India proud. They clinched Gold in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea, as India's first-ever men’s compound team to do so, as the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was played with pride during the medal distribution ceremony. This was also the fourth time that the national anthem was played at World Archery Championships, with the previous three coming in Berlin 2023, in Women’s Compound Team, Women’s Individual Compound, and Men’s Individual Compound gold medals. This time India beat the French trio of Nicolas Girard, Jean Phillipe Boulch, and Francois Dubois in the final by a 235-233 margin. India Win First-Ever Gold Medal in Men’s Compound Team Event at World Archery Championships; Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge Star in Victory Over France in Final.

India’s National Anthem Plays for Fourth Time at World Archery Championships History:

NATIONAL ANTHEM IN KOREA ↪️Only 4th Time in World championship history that We got a chance to listen our National Anthem & all 4 Moments started from 2023 ,Still individual events left ...#Archery pic.twitter.com/818WhIBOhk — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) September 7, 2025

