England national cricket team white-ball captain Jos Buttler achieved an elusive milestone in his international career. Jos Buttler became the fourth batter to hit 150 or more sixes in T20Is till now. The veteran cricketer achieved this iconic milestone during the second T20I against the India national cricket team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. In the second T20I, Jos Buttler played a vital knock of 45 runs off 30 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes at a superb strike rate of 150. Jos Buttler Takes Autograph of India Wheelchair Cricketer Dharamvir Pal, England Captain’s Touching Gesture Wins Hearts Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Most Sixes in T20Is

Buttler becomes 4th T20I batsman to hit 150 sixes. ◎ 205: Rohit Sharma ◎ 173: Martin Guptill ◎ 158: Muhammad Waseem ◉ 150: Jos Buttler ◎ 149: Nicholas Pooran — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) January 25, 2025

