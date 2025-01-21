Before the ICC Champion Trophy 2025 competition, the top two sides, the India national cricket team and England national cricket team will face each other in the T20I and ODI series. India and England will play five T20I matches before the ODI series. The India vs England 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Eden Gardens stadium on January 22. Ahead of the match, England team captain Jos Buttler went ahead and took an autograph from India Wheelchair Cricketer Dharamvir Pal. The video quickly went viral with fans praising Jos Buttler for his warm gesture. Watch the video below. England Playing XI for 1st T20I vs India Announced: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Included for Series Opener at Eden Gardens .

Video of Jos Buttler Taking Autograph of India Wheelchair Cricketer Dharamvir Pal

Jos Buttler taking the autograph of India's wheelchair cricketer Dharamvir Pal#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HETGbNoP9L — Samar (@SamarPa71046193) January 21, 2025

