With hopes of coming back to winning ways, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on November 18. The Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Kabaddi match will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium, and begin at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, wherein a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal ‘Prepared’ for Tough Battle Against Puneri Paltan.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live

