Jaipur Pink Panthers will meet Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on November 15. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium. The official broadcasters for PKL 2024-25 are Star Sports Network and will provide PKL 11 TV telecast on their Star Sports channels in India. For live viewing options of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants in India, fans can head over to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming of PKL 2024-25, which will be subscription-based. PKL 2024: Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda Help UP Yoddhas Defeat Telugu Titans, Side Registers First Win in Five Matches.

#PatnaPirates are hungry for a comeback, but #BengalWarriorz are ready to roar! Meanwhile, can Raid Machine #ArjunDeshwal get the backup he needs as #JaipurPinkPanthers face the resurgent #GujaratGiants? 👊🏻 Stay tuned to #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day 7:30 PM! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/dcNZVwSYOi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2024

