After a one-day break in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025, action returns with two interesting matches lined up for today in PKL 12. In match one, Gujarat Giants will take on defending champions Haryana Steelers in match one, which starts at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while Bengaluru Titans will clash against rivals Telugu Titans in the second match of the day, which gets underway at 9:00 PM IST. Both these matches will be held at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium. Fans looking to watch PKL 2025 live telecast can do so on the Star Sports Network TV channels, with an online viewing option available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Dabang Delhi Reclaim Top Spot, U Mumba Climb To Third Place.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live: Check Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Schedule for September 12

#GhusKarMaarenge action storms into the Pink City! 🔥 Aggression is bound to rise, and the battles only get fiercer as #PKL12 hits Jaipur! 👊#ProKabaddi 👉 Jaipur Pink Panthers 🆚 Bengaluru Bulls | FRI, SEP 12, 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/AmeFRhGoVb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)