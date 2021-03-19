India's Kamalpreet Kaur has been qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 in women's discus throw. Check out the tweet below:

This is HUGE folks: Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for #Tokyo2020 Olympics in Women's Discus Throw. Kamalpreet attempt of 65.06m also set New National record (Earlier NR by Krishna Poonia: 64.76m) Olympic Qualification standard: 63.50m pic.twitter.com/lyjUtNIy0J — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 19, 2021

