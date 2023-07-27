LeBron James shared that his family is 'together, safe and healthy' after his eldest son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice. The NBA legend took to social media to issue a positive update on his son's health as he wrote, "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love." He also added that he would be saying more when he's ready. The 18-year-old Bronny was at a basketball training at the University of Southern California when he suffered cardiac arrest. He was subsequently hospitalised and said to be in stable condition. LeBron James' 18-Year-Old Son, Bronny James, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Practice Session; Now Stable.

LeBron James Provides Update on Son's Health

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

