Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided with each other on Lap 22 of the Italian Grand Prix 2021 following which both had to retire from the race. Netizens reacted after the crash.

Watch Incident

Horrible Crash

This angle of the Hamilton-Verstappen crash is absolutely nuts. That halo has saved Hamilton 😦 pic.twitter.com/8Nvp7fnyzy — Sioned Dafydd (@SionedDafydd) September 12, 2021

Aggressive Driver?

Max Verstappen has to sometimes use his head man. He wasn't gonna make that corner ahead of Lewis Hamilton. I'll be surprised if there are people out here who will defend this. Costly and stupid mistake.#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/tEkfNw8l7k — The GLikeCoop 💙 (@ItsKingWanga) September 12, 2021

Whose Fault?

Scary Image

