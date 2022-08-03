Lovepreet Singh grabbed bronze medal in the Men's Weightlifting 109kg Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham today. He lifted total 355kg in his six attempts in Snatch and Clean and Jerk Rounds. Singh handed India their 14th medal at CWG 2022. Cameroon and Samoa won gold and silver medal respectively in the weightlifting event

Check tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)