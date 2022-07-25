Ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022, the Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain has alleged that she has been continuously mentally harassed by the Boxing Federation of India regarding her training. Taking to Twitter, the national boxing star has complained that her coaches have been constantly changed despite her compliants. As a result, her training schedule has been disrupted and would reflect on her performance at CWG 2022.

