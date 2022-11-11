The day gets better for female pugilists in the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships as Lovlina Borgohain manages to bag gold in the 75 Kg category. She defeated her Uzbek opposition Ruzmetova Sokhiva by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold in ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships:

Lovlina Borgohain wins gold in the women's 75 kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships. This is the Olympic🥉winners first 🥇 at the Asian championships and an important win as as she's moved up a weight category. She beats Uzbekistan's Ruzmetova Sokhiba by a wide 5-0 UD. pic.twitter.com/UbAWQjqJl5 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) November 11, 2022

