Nicholas Pooran, former West Indies captain, left-handed batter, gets sold to Lucknow Supergiants for 16.00 crore. The southpaw is expected to solve the middle order issues LSG had against spin last season.

Nicholas Pooran signs for LSG

Bids are in - Pooran is SOLD to LSG for INR 16 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)