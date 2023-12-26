Dallas Mavericks controlled most of the game against Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, thanks to Luka Doncic’s all-around performance. Doncic dropped 50 points against the Suns to become only the fourth player to score 50 points in a Christmas Day game. The Slovenian even drained eight three-pointers in the game equaling Patty Mills' record for most three-pointers scored in a single game on Christmas Day. While Doncic has been very lethal and a complete player for the Mavs, his consistency in scoring helped him reach the 10K points mark in his 358th game – making him the seventh fastest player overall to do so. Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the fastest (238 games) to do so. Also at 24 years, 300 days old, Doncic is the sixth-youngest player to reach 10,000 points behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady. NBA 2023–24: Bam Adebayo Shines As Miami Heat Defeat Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day

Luka Doncic’s Mammoth Performance against Phoenix Suns

In terms of games played, Luka Doncic is the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 10K points, 2.5K rebounds, and 2.5K assists 🤯 https://t.co/LS30SG1uTe pic.twitter.com/lqRFz3q6xl — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2023

