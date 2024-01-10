Erik Spoelstra is set to agree an eight-year $120 Million contract as per multiple reports. This marks the record-setting contract for a coach in the NBA. The previous record holder was Monty Williams who signed a six-year, $78.5 million deal with the Detroit Pistons at the start of the 2023-24 season. Spoelstra has won two NBA championships (2012-13, 2013-14) with the franchise and also led them to two NBA finals (2019-2020, 2022-23). His 27-game winning streak with the Miami side in the 2012-13 season was the second-longest such run in NBA history. 53-year old Spoelstra in his 16th season as head coach in Miami and 29th season overall with the franchise. NBA 2023-24 Trades: Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Portland Trail Blazers’ Guard Skylar Mays to Two-Way Contract

Miami Heat To Agree Contract Extension with Head Coach Eric Spoelstra

