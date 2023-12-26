The Phoenix Suns currently have a 3-7 record in the last 10 games entering a block-buster Christmas Day fixture against the Dallas Mavericks. But things don’t seem to have tuned in for the Suns as they continue to struggle against the in-form Dallas Mavericks. In the third quarter, frustrated Devin Booker even went on to give Nigerian forward Chimezie Metu some scolding. He said, “Why aren’t you running back? You turn the ball over and don’t run back?” Metu’s turnover led to an easy layup for Luka Doncic, extending the Mavs lead to 13 points at the start of the third quarter. NBA 2023–24: Bam Adebayo Shines As Miami Heat Defeat Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day

