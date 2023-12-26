Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Miami Heat keep their winning streak alive, as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 119-113 in NBA 2023-24 at home. This was Miami's ninth consecutive (most) win in the Christmas Games under Coach Erik Spoelstra. Forward Jaime Jaquez of the Miami Heat led all scorers with 31 points. Tobias Harris led Philly's side with 27 points and seven rebounds. Reigning regular season MVP Joel Embiid (Sprained Ankle) and Jimmy Butler (calf injury) were major absentees from the game. NBA Christmas Day Games 2023: Here's A Look At Most Memorable and Entertaining Fixtures from the Past

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Christmas Day Game

Had ourselves a merry little Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/gmeBmrTm2j — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 26, 2023

