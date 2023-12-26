Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics display their depth on a big Christmas day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. In the battle of centers, Anthony Davis topped Kristaps Porzingis with 40 points and 13 rebounds, but it’s the former Knicks star who had the last laugh. Porzingis finished the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds and had perfect support from fellow Celtics teammates. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, while Jrue Holiday also had a productive night with 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds to help the Celtics win a close contest. As for the Lakers, LeBron James struggled from the field scoring 16 points off 15 shots in 37 minutes. Austin Reaves also had a night to forget with just 11 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes of game-play. NBA Christmas Day Games 2023: Here's A Look At Most Memorable and Entertaining Fixtures from the Past

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Christmas Day Game Score

Fa La La La La, La Beat LA 🎶#DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/4oQzJdNI0Q — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2023

