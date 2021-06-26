Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary settle for silver medal at the Shooting World Cup at Croatia. The Indian pair lost to Russian duo.

Just in: Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary get Silver medal as they go down to Russian pair 12-16 in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event of Shooting World Cup in Croatia. pic.twitter.com/pbqO6u3zf8 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)