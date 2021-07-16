Max Verstappen shared a post on social media and promised the fans an exciting weekend at British GP 2021. Red Bull racer shared a post on social media. F1's Sprint Qualifying Race: How Will It Work, When is It Happening, Schedule & Everything You Need to Know About The Event Ahead of British GP 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)