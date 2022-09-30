Mirabai Chanu has won gold medal in the Women's 49kg weightlifting event at National Games 2022 on September 30 in Gujarat. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medalist took to Twitter to react to her top podium finish in the 36th National Games in which she stressed that she is happy after this victory. Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal in Women's 49kg Weightlifting Event at National Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu reacts to her gold medal:

Happy on winning gold medal in the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/AKTBQBni6f — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) September 30, 2022

