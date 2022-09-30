Indian ace athlete Mirabai Chanu clinched gold medal at National Games 2022 in Gujarat on September 30. The Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist defeated Sanjita Chanu in the Women's 49kg weightlifting event's final to secure the top podium finish. Sneha Soren has claimed bronze in this category. National Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: West Bengal on Top, Manipur Break Into Top Five After Mirabai Chanu’s Gold in Women’s 49kg Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal:

Golden Girl of India @mirabai_chanu bags GOLD🥇 in the women's weightlifting 49kg category. Sanjita Chanu, returning to competitive lifting after almost four and a half years, finishes second with Silver 🥈 Congratulations Girls 🙌#NationalGames2022 #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/iE1ZHp4K1B — BJYM (@BJYM) September 30, 2022

