Playing their first match after the FIFA Club World Cup exit, Inter Miami started poorly in their Major League Soccer 2025 match against Montreal, as Prince Owusu gave the home side an early lead in the second minute. The leveler for Miami came from Tadeo Allende, who found the net in the 33rd minute, after which it was all Lionel Messi's magic. The Argentine maestro found his first goal of the match in the 40th minute, handing his side a 2-1 lead. Telasco Segoavia managed to double Miami's lead, scoring a third for his side in the 60th. Messi, who already had one assist and one goal, found the net for the second time to complete a brace, giving Inter Miami a 4-1 lead, which proved too much for Montreal to overcome. Columbus Crew 1-0 Philadelphia Union, MLS 2025: Mohamed Farsi's Lone Goal Helps The Black and Gold Clinch Victory Over Eastern Conference League Leaders.

Inter Miami Win Big

BACK LIKE WE NEVER LEFT 😎 pic.twitter.com/GbZrd0NGp4 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)