We all have tweeted about our beloved Indian athletes but do you know who are the most tweeted about Indian athletes between January 1 and June 30, 2023. In a photo shared by the Tweet Blinder shows the most Tweeted about Indian athletes. In the photo shared by the Tweet Blinder shows the number one tweeted Indian athletes are Virat Kohli and Sakshi Malik, followed by MS Dhoni and Smriti Mandhana in the second place and Rohit Sharma and PV Sindhu in the third place.

Most Tweeted About Indian Athletes

