After enjoying all the festivities during Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding, MS Dhoni is back in Chennai and looked in peak form as the wicket-keeper batter slammed a six casually during Chennai Super Kings' training at Chepauk ahead of Indian Premier League 2025. MS Dhoni has been away from on-field action since IPL 2024, and yet showcased no rustiness in his shot-making ability as seen in the clip shared by CSK on their official Instagram handle. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at home on March 23. MS Dhoni Ignores Reporter As He Asks for Comments on India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win, Ex-CSK Captain’s 'Assistant' Says ‘Sir Mana Kr Rahe Hai’ (Watch Video).

CSK's Instagram Story For MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni Casually Hits Six

