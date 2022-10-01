After an exciting day, the National Games 2022 would once again witness some intense competition with an array of events on October 1. There would be many medal events taking place, like the men's and women's tennis team finals, shooting, Kabaddi as well as Lawn Bowls. Not to forget, the wrestling matches, which would get started from 4:00 pm onwards.

National Games 2022 October 1 Schedule:

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 1st October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action tomorrow at the #36thNationalGames 👍 3/3 pic.twitter.com/OD1l5ReiIQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2022

