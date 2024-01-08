After a two-year wait, the Golden State Warriors presented the 30-year-old with a much-delayed championship ring ahead home game against the Raptors. Stephen Curry greeted Porter in the middle of the arena, where he unveiled the championship ring. Porter didn’t seem bothered by the lengthy wait, however, as he had a big grin on his face throughout the entire presentation. The Warriors chose to have the ceremony instead of mailing the ring to Porter at Chase Arena, even if it meant the process took a little longer. Porter averaged 19.5 minutes per game during Golden State’s championship run in ‘22, providing 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per night. NBA All-Star 2024 Results: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead All-Star Fan Voting After First Round

Otto Porter Jr. Receives 2021-22 NBA Championship Rings After Two Year

Otto Porter Jr. FINALLY gets his 2021-22 NBA championship ring 👏 pic.twitter.com/OoJihpHhjT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 8, 2024

