NBA All-Star game voting is underway with fans voting for their favorite stars to play in the annual gala event. NBA released the results of the first round of voting – which started on December 19. From the Western Conference, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic lead the frontcourt, while Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic are leading the backcourt. If the voting results stay like this, LeBron James will play a record 20th All-Star game in a row, surpassing Lakers’ great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19). From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the front court along with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum. Giannis’ teammate Damian Lillard is leading the backcourt with Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton. NBA 2023-24 All-Star games will be played in Indiana this year on February 18, 2024. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James Allegedly Ignores Reporters After Abysmal Performance in Los Angeles Lakers Blowout Loss vs Miami Heat

NBA All-Star 2024 Voting First Round Results

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/11. pic.twitter.com/KbFeBRTsnF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 4, 2024

