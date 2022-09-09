Neeraj Chopra on Friday won the Diamond League title in Zurich with a throw of 88.44m. He became the first-ever Indian to achieve this feat after memorable performances at the Tokyo Olympics and also World Athletics Championships, the Indian star javelin thrower has added another feather to his cap.

Neeraj Chopra Bags Diamond League title:

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond 💎 this time to the nation 🇮🇳🤩 Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw. FIRST INDIAN🇮🇳 AGAIN🫵🏻#indianathletics 🔝 X-*88.44*💎-86.11-87.00-6T😀 pic.twitter.com/k96w2H3An3 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 8, 2022

