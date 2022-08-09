Neeraj Chopra missed out on the Javelin Throw event at Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury. But the Indian star was quick to congratulate Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem who won a gold medal in the event with a record throw of 90.18m.

See Arshad Nadeem's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Nadeem Olympian (@arshadnadeem29)

Neeraj Chopra's Comment

Neeraj Chopra's Comment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)