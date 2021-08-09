India's lone gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Neeraj Chopra received a grand welcome as he landed at the Delhi's IGI airport. Neeraj won gold medal in men's Javelin Throw.

That's the great Grand entry of #India's first track & field #Olympics Champion #NeerajChopra Welcome home son of #India What crazy scenes here at IGI airport pic.twitter.com/B3jR3FL54p — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)