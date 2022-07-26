Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Copra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. The 24-year-old was set to represent India in Javelin Throw but there are doubts over his participation after picking up an injury at at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships 2022.

Neeraj Chopra will not take part in #CommonwealthGames2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this: Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA to ANI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/5QgbMaZHuw — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

