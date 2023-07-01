Ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra completed another historic feat when he won the Diamond League for the second time with a throw of 87.66 m throw. His win prompted reactions from across the world, with many congratulating the javelin thrower for winning the competition twice in a row. Neeraj Chopra Wins Lausanne Diamond League 2023, Clinches Men's Javelin Throw Title With 87.66m Throw.

'Neeraj Chopra Wins His Second Diamond League'

Neeraj Chopra wins his second Diamond League title of the season with a throw of 87.66m at Lausanne. Incidentally Neeraj has now thrown more than the 87.58m (which won him gold at the Tokyo Olympics) in 7 of the 8 competitions he's competed in since the Tokyo Games. pic.twitter.com/xjI8rJLnjH — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) June 30, 2023

'Neeraj Scripts History Again'

'Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Title'

🚀🚀 Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Title 👑 🇮🇳 Olympic champion triumphs at #LausanneDL with a throw of 87.66m to finish ahead of Germany’s Julian Weber. This is Neeraj’s fourth title at the prestigious Diamond League. 🇮🇳 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IhtCb93jfY — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) June 30, 2023

'Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning his second Diamond League'

Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning his second Diamond League title of the season. Phenomenal athlete 👏👏👏 #NeerajChopra #DiamondLeaguepic.twitter.com/BhpFzK2rzp — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 1, 2023

