The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces squads for My11Circle Women's T20 Challenge 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been named as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium. My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Schedule: Get Squads, Teams, Fixtures and Time Table With Match Timings in IST of 'Women’s IPL'.

NEWS - BCCI announces squads for My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge. @ImHarmanpreet to lead the Supernovas, @mandhana_smriti will lead the Trailblazers and Deepti Sharma to Captain Velocity. More details here - https://t.co/3y0WYcnDGA #WT20Challenge — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2022

