The fourth edition of Women’s T20 Challenge aka ‘Women’s IPL’ is all set to take place alongside the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs. The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will comprise four games which will be played from May 23 to May 28. Pune’s MCA stadium has been chosen as the venue for ‘Women’s IPL’. The format for Women’s T20 Challenge continues to be round-robin and then the final. The teams will face-off other two teams once and top two teams will qualify for the final. IPL 2022 Final To Be Played in Ahmedabad As BCCI Announces Playoff Venues, Women’s T20 Challenge Schedule.

Trailblazers are the defending champions after having won the last edition by defeating Supernovas in the final. Supernovas, on the other hand, have won the title twice (first two editions). The Women’s T20 Challenge is being seen as a stepping stone to a bigger and better Women’s IPL.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Full Schedule

Date Time (IST) Team A Team B Venue 23-May-22 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas MCA, Pune 24-May-22 3:30 PM Supernovas Velocity MCA, Pune 26-May-22 7:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers MCA, Pune 28-May-22 7:30 PM Final MCA, Pune

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Teams and Squads

The three teams to take part in Women’s T20 challenge are: IPL Supernovas, IPL Trailblazers and IPL Velocity. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will captain Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.

Supernovas Trailblazers Velocity Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (C) Deepti Sharma (C) Taniya Bhatia (VC) Poonam Yadav (VC) Sneh Rana (VC) *Alana King Arundhati Reddy Shafali Verma Ayush Soni *Hayley Matthews *Ayabonga Khaka Chandu V Jemimah Rodrigues K.P.Navgire *Deandra Dottin Priyanka Priyadarshini *Kathryn Cross Harleen Deol Rajeshwari Gayakwad Keerthi James Meghna Singh Renuka Singh *Laura Wolvaardt Monica Patel Richa Ghosh Maya Sonawane Muskan Malik S. Meghana *Natthakan Chantham Pooja Vastrakar Saiqa Ishaque Radha Yadav Priya Punia *Salma Khatun Aarti Kedar Rashi Kanojia *Sharmin Akter Shivali Shinde *Sophie Ecclestone *Sophia Brown Simran Bahadur *Suné Luus Sujata Mallik Yastika Bhatia Mansi Joshi S.B.Pokharkar Pranavi Chandra

The players like Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin are among the players set to feature in the tournament. A total of 12 overseas players from South Africa, England, the West Indies, and Australia will participate in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

