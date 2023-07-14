Parul Chaudhary wins gold medal in women's 3000m steeplechase event in Asian Athletics Championships 2023. Parul took a huge lead to clinch the women's 3000m steeplechase.

Parul Chaudhary Wins Gold Medal

Athletics, #AsianAthleticsChampionships: All the doubts should be put to bed after this brilliant performance of Parul Chaudhary! You can import as many East Africans but she is still the best Steeplechaser in Asia! Well done Parul. 9:38.76 mins in trying conditions!🥇🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏 pic.twitter.com/S30VDzPZpY — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)